Kate joined by her father at Wimbledon to watch men’s final

UK NewsPublished:

The duchess is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Kate joined by her father at Wimbledon to watch men’s final

The Duchess of Cambridge has been joined by her father for the final day of this year’s Wimbledon championship.

Kate sat with Michael Middleton ahead of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

The royal wore a baby pink belted dress, cream heels and a colourful face mask for the final day of the two-week tournament.

Kate and her father took their seats at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Kate and her father, left, took their seats at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

William will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night for England’s historic clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It is a big weekend of sport for the couple, with keen tennis fan Kate patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, while William is president of the Football Association.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News