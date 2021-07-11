In Pictures: Frenzied fans ready for football final

Victory in Euro 2020 would mark the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success.

Across England, football fans have been savouring the run-up to a game that could see the country crowned champions of Europe.

Houses have been bedecked with flags amid a surge in demand for England-themed paraphernalia, the Shard in London was lit up in the team colours, and the anthemic Three Lions song was projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Fans head to Wembley early on Sunday afternoon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Flares were let off as the numbers built up (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Supporters were already in high spirits before noon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England fans queuing outside the The Faltering Fullback pub in Finsbury Park, London
England fans queuing outside the The Faltering Fullback pub in Finsbury Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fans by a new mural in Nuneaton by artist Nathan Parker, depicting Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling
Fans by a new mural in Nuneaton by artist Nathan Parker, depicting Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling (Jacob King/PA)
An artist paints a picture of the ground ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium
An artist paints a picture of the ground ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
An Italy fan outside Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
