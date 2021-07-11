In Pictures: Frenzied fans ready for football final

Across England, football fans have been savouring the run-up to a game that could see the country crowned champions of Europe.
Houses have been bedecked with flags amid a surge in demand for England-themed paraphernalia, the Shard in London was lit up in the team colours, and the anthemic Three Lions song was projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover.
Victory would mark the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley Stadium in London.