Kate and William attend star-studded women’s final at Wimbledon

Celebrities including Tom Cruise and Priyanka Chopra have joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a star-studded Saturday at Wimbledon.

Kate and William are watching the women’s singles final on Centre Court between world number one Ashleigh Barty and eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The duchess wore a green dress, while William donned a light blue suit jacket, light-coloured shirt, dark trousers and tie, with the couple both wearing face masks as they took their seats.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell (Adam Davy/PA)

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon follows a period of self-isolation after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kensington Palace said by Saturday her self-isolation period would have finished, but did not confirm when it officially ended.

Priyanka Chopra in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)

Cruise also made an appearance at the world-famous tennis tournament in the stands with his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell.