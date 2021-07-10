In Pictures: Flags fly for England as anticipation builds

With just a day to go until England take to the pitch at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final, the anticipation is growing across the nation.

Flag makers have been working “through the night” to keep up with the surging demand for England-themed paraphernalia.

Benny Elcock, with his dog Reggie, stands in front of his house in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ross MacDonald adjusts the bunting outside his home in Towfield Court, Feltham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Noel Barton has run with the theme at his store VIP Beds in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

A sign at Southgate underground station in north London shows support for its namesake England manager (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In response to the anticipated celebrations or commiserations, employers and school heads are considering allowing staff and pupils to enjoy a lie-in the morning after the game. A number of schools have already said they will allow pupils to start later on Monday if they want to.

Four-year-old England football fan Ruqayyah Farhan waves a pair of flags by the entrance to Wembley Stadium (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A victory against Italy at Wembley would be the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the famous 1966 World Cup triumph.