Euro 2020: Angel of the North stunt thwarted by police

The Angel of the North was briefly seen wearing an England badge ahead of the Euro 2020 final – before police intervened.

A team arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning to covertly add the patriotic adornment to Sir Antony Gormley’s Gateshead sculpture – but no sooner was it up than three police officers arrived and asked them to take it down.

The team arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning to add the badge (Lee Daymond)

“It was just about bringing a bit of happiness and putting a smile on people’s faces,” he told the PA news agency.

In 2018, they scaled the sculpture to put a Santa hat on its head at Christmas, while last year they marked Armistice Day by attaching a poppy to its chest.

The team attached a poppy to the sculpture last year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But Mr Fada said that, while it was “disheartening” to have to take the England badge down, he fully understood why the police intervened, saying they were “just doing their job”.

He added: “You’ve got to understand from their point of view as well, they’re just looking out for everyone.

“They didn’t know I was specialist with 20 years experience.”

Mr Fada was asked by police to remove the badge (Lee Daymond)

But he admitted he will have mixed feelings if England emerge victorious on Sunday.

“I think they’re going to win and I’m going to be devastated because the Angel’s not going to have a badge on it,” he joked.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “At around 1.15am today police were contacted about a group of people erecting the England badge on the Angel of the North.

“Officers patrolling nearby attended and had concerns those involved were putting themselves in danger and asked them to remove the badge, and come back down.