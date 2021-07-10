Chris Eubank leads tributes to son Sebastian after death in Dubai aged 29

Chris Eubank has led the tributes to his son Sebastian following the professional boxer’s death days before his 30th birthday and a month after he became a father.

Former middleweight champion Eubank said in a statement that Sebastian, the third oldest of his five children, died in Dubai on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife Salma and newborn son Raheem, the family’s statement added.

Figures from around the boxing world and beyond paid tribute following the 29-year-old’s death, which The Sun newspaper reported was due to drowning.

Chris Eubank, centre, with sons Sebastian, left, and Chris Jr, right. Sebastian has died in Dubai aged 29 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Eubank said the family was devastated at the loss of Sebastian, who grew up in Hove but had been living in Dubai, where he was “a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies”.

The statement added: “As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian, who boxed using the name Alka Lion, made his debut in February 2018 against Polish fighter Kamil Kulczyk.

He made his MMA debut last year.

Sebastian’s mother Karron Meadows said: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer, said on Twitter: “Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always.”

Boxing promoters and agents Kalle and Nisse Sauerland were also among those paying tribute.

They said on Twitter: “We had the honour of promoting Sebastian Eubank. He was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted up a room when he walked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.”

Former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe said: “Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family.”

YouTuber and boxer KSI tweeted: “RIP Seb Eubank :(.”

Prominent boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said: “So saddened by the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Retired cruiserweight Tony Bellew wrote: “Thinking of all the Eubank family at this time… Thoughts and Prayers are with them all..”

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler said: “How sad… thinking of all the family and friends of the Eubank family on their loss.”

And heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce described news of the death as “devastating”.