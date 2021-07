‘Bring it home!’ – PM writes to England squad ahead of Euros final

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to the England football team ahead of their clash with Italy in Sunday’s Euros final.

Mr Johnson told manager Gareth Southgate and the squad that they had “already made history”.

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to his team during a training session at St George’s Park, Burton upon Trent

“For most people in this country, it is the first time this has happened in all their lives.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s letter to Gareth Southgate (Downing Street/PA)

“You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know you can lift that trophy too.

“We are not just hoping or praying. We believe in you, Gareth, and your incredible squad.

“On behalf of the entire nation, good luck, have a great game – and bring it home!”

10 Downing Street, the Official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, decked out in St George’s flags (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent his best wishes to the team.

He said: “On and off the field, you’ve shown the best of England during this tournament.

“You’ve been as fearless as the three lions on our crest. You’ve lit up this tournament. And in spite of those who tried to undermine you, you’ve used your platform to stand up for our shared values as a country.

“In doing so, you have become role models not just to a generation of young people, but to an entire nation.

“I want you to know that as you line up at Wembley today, the whole of England will be bursting with pride watching you.

“We still believe. Bring it home.”

Earlier in the week, MPs from all parties used interventions in the Commons to congratulate the team for making the final, including Jacob Rees-Mogg reciting the John Barnes rap from World In Motion.

The Conservative minister quoted New Order’s Italia 90 anthem before praising the “excellent leadership from Mr Southgate” for guiding England to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

For Labour, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Mr Johnson should spend some time “studying at the Gareth Southgate school of leadership”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said on Saturday he was “counting down the minutes until kick-off”.

He said: “The players, Gareth Southgate and the behind the scenes team have done something far more powerful than just win football matches – they have embodied an inclusive, inspiring, forward-looking England that so many people who have never sat through a football match feel connected to and proud of.