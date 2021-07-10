Boy, 15, charged with murder and attempted murder of teenagers

Tamim Ian Habimana was found with a single stab wound and died from his injury.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder and attempted murder of two teenagers.

Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, was found with a single stab wound when officers were called to reports of an attack in Woolwich, south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday.

Tamim Ian Habimana
Tamim Ian Habimana who was found with a single stab wound on Woolwich New Road (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 15-year-old boy was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged over the death.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, remain in custody at a police station in south London, having also been arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder.

