William’s charity polo event raises thousands for good causes

The Duke of Cambridge showed he has not lost his polo touch after he led his team to victory in a charity event in aid of good causes.

William took to the field at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in Windsor, where generations of royal men have played, and scored two goals.

The Duchess of Cambridge was not at the event after Kensington Palace announced on Monday she was having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Duke of Cambridge shares a laugh with the chairman of Leicester City Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Those benefitting included Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices (Each), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk.

William’s team US Polo Assn won the Royal Charity Polo Cup beating the Thomas Goode and BP teams into second and third place.

His teammates included one of England’s top players, Mark Tomlinson, Clive Reid and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester City football club and son of the late Thai duty free tycoon and former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

William scored two goals during the event (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The polo began a busy weekend of sporting events for the nation which will feature William and Kate.

The duchess will be joined for the ladies’ Wimbledon singles final by the duke on Saturday.

Kensington Palace said her self-isolation period will have finished by Saturday, but did not confirm when it officially ended.