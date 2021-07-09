Who are the wives and partners of England’s football team?

England’s men’s football team hope to bring home a major tournament trophy for the first time since 1966 when they play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

The 26-man squad, led by Gareth Southgate, have battled through Croatia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in recent weeks to secure a place in the final.

But who are the supportive partners of the England football team?

The couple married in 1997 (Philip Toscano/PA)

They have two children together, daughter Mia and son Flynn.

Kate Kane, wife of captain Harry Kane

The couple both attended Larkswood Primary Academy and later the Chingford Foundation School for their secondary education, which was also attended by former England football star David Beckham.

They have been dating since they were in school and were married in 2019. They have three children together, Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane and Louis Harry.

Paige Milian, fiancee of Raheem Sterling

She got engaged to the Manchester City star in 2018, and they have two sons together, Thiago and Thai-Cruz, and Sterling has a daughter, Melody Rose, from a previous relationship.

She documents their life to her thousands of followers on her YouTube channel and Instagram.



Fern Hawkins, fiancee of Harry Maguire

The couple were engaged during a getaway in Paris in 2018 and they have two daughters together – Lillie Saint, born in April 2019, and Piper Rose, born in May 2020.



Megan Davison, fiancee of Jordan Pickford

They have a two-year-old son together, Arlo, who she brings to the games to cheer his dad on.

Charlotte Trippier, wife of Kieran Trippier

Charlotte runs a fashion account on Instagram with sister Rosie Wray, which gives outfit inspiration.

Annie Kilner, fiancee of Kyle Walker

Annie Kilner is the fiancee of Kyle Walker (Martin Rickett/PA)

The couple share three sons – Riaan, Reign and Roman.

Anouska Santos, girlfriend of Luke Shaw

They had a son together, Reign London, in November 2019.

Rebecca Burnett, wife of Jordan Henderson

They married in 2014 and have three children together, with the most recent addition in 2020.

Mia McClenaghan, girlfriend of Reece James

Olivia Naylor, girlfriend of John Stones

Ashleigh Behan, girlfriend of Kalvin Phillips

The couple have been dating since their school days.

Rebecca Cooke, girlfriend of Phil Foden

They had their first son together, Ronnie, when Foden was 18.

Lauren Fryer, girlfriend of Declan Rice