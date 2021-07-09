Who are the wives and girlfriends of the England and Italy stars?

As the England team have battled through Euro 2020 to make it to the final on Sunday against Italy, they have been cheered on by their supportive wives and girlfriends.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, we take a look at some of the significant others of both teams.

England

The couple married in 1997 (Philip Toscano/PA)

They have two children together, daughter Mia and son Flynn.

Kate Kane, wife of captain Harry Kane

The couple both attended Larkswood Primary Academy and later the Chingford Foundation School, which was also attended by former England star David Beckham.

They have been dating since they were in school and were married in 2019. They have three children together, Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane and Louis Harry.

The families and partners of the football players have been separated for five weeks during the tournament due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After the semi-final against Denmark, the couple were briefly united, but at a distance, as Kate took a selfie of the pair and wrote “Kane you believe it” with a heart emoji.

She got engaged to the Manchester City star in 2018 and they have two sons together, Thiago and Thai-Cruz. Sterling has a daughter, Melody Rose, from a previous relationship.

Paige documents their life to her thousands of followers on her YouTube channel and Instagram.

She has been bringing their children along to the tournament matches to support their father.

The couple were engaged during a getaway in Paris in 2018 and they have two daughters together – Lillie Saint, born in April 2019, and Piper Rose, born in May 2020.

She has also felt the separation from her partner but said the distance was worth it for England to get to the final.

She shared a photo of Maguire after the semi-final and wrote: “The closest I’ve been to you in 5 weeks, but getting to the finals makes it all worthwhile. BRING IT HOME BABY.”

They have a two-year-old son together, Arlo, who she brings to the games.

Charlotte Trippier, wife of Kieran Trippier

Charlotte runs a fashion account on Instagram with sister Rosie Wray, which gives outfit inspiration.

Annie Kilner, fiancee of Kyle Walker

Annie Kilner is the fiancee of Kyle Walker (Martin Rickett/PA)

The couple share three sons – Riaan, Reign and Roman.

Anouska Santos, girlfriend of Luke Shaw

They had a son together, Reign London, in November 2019.

Amie Coady, wife of Conor Coady

Amie has told how their boys are excited to see their father again after weeks of separation.

She wrote on Instagram: “Did someone say daddy’s home in 1 week, let’s bring it home first.”

They married in 2014 and have three children together, with the most recent addition in 2020.

Mia McClenaghan, girlfriend of Reece James

Olivia Naylor, girlfriend of John Stones

Ashleigh Behan, girlfriend of Kalvin Phillips

The couple have been dating since their school days.

Rebecca Cooke, girlfriend of Phil Foden

They had their first son together, Ronnie, when Foden was 18.

Lauren Fryer, girlfriend of Declan Rice

The couple share a dog named Raffa.

Italy

Catherine Harding, girlfriend of Jorginho Frello

Catherine Harding was part of Olly Murs’s team on The Voice 2020 (Olly Murs/Instagram)

She was a contestant on The Voice in 2020 as part of Olly Murs’s team and made it to the knockouts.

She has a son, Jax, with Frello, 29, who plays for Chelsea, and also had daughter Ada in 2015 with ex-boyfriend Jude Law.

Carolina Bonistalli, wife of captain Giorgio Chiellini

Carolina married Chiellini, who is a defender and captains both Serie A club Juventus and the Italy national team, in 2014

Genoveffa (Jenny) Darone-Insigne, wife of Lorenzo Insigne

She married Insigne, who is the captain of Serie A club Napoli, in 2012.

Jessica Aidi, fiancee of Marco Verratti

The couple got engaged at the end of 2020.

Thaiany Xavier, girlfriend of Emerson Palmieri

Palmieri is originally from Brazil but he switched to play for Italy in 2017.

Thaiany also has a five-year-old daughter.

Federica Schievenin, wife of Nicoloo Barella

The couple were married in 2018 and have three children together – Rebecca, Lavinia and Matilde.

Benedetta Quagli, girlfriend of Federico Chiesa

Chiesa is a winger for Juventus and son of former striker Enrico Chiesa.

The couple have two cockapoo dogs together.

Jessica Melena, wife of Ciro Immobile

They have three children together – Michela, Giorgia and Mattia.

Clarissa Franchi, girlfriend of Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Alessia Elefante, girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma