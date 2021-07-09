Prince of Wales backing England to prevail in Sunday’s decider with Italy

The Prince of Wales has backed England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final, telling pubgoers: “It would be marvellous if they won.”

Charles also revealed to regulars at the Ponthir House Inn in South Wales he would be watching the final on Sunday at home but that supporting the national team was not good for the nerves.

Earlier Charles showed that, if England are in need of a penalty taker during their big match on Sunday, he has the skills for the job.

The heir to the throne showed off his ball control when he met young entrepreneurs supported in starting their businesses by the Cardiff office of The Prince’s Trust.

When football coach Zoe Denman-Ellis, founder of Lundby Juniors an academy for young women players, offered him the chance to shoot at a goal a few metres away, Charles said: “I’d be extremely disappointed if I missed that”.

After scoring he joked: “It takes a hell of a lot of practice.”

Charles takes a penalty (Matthew Horwood/PA)

“And he said ‘it’s not good for the nerves, watching England play’.”

The prince had donned an apron to pull a pint of the local beer, Butty Bach, behind the bar and Landlord Barrie Walden joked: “We are short staffed at the moment.”

Taking a sip, Charles declared it “very good,” before raising his glass to wish staff and regulars “Good luck!”.

Moving on, he stopped to chat to locals, spotting one man with a pint of cider and asked: “How many glasses do you have to have before you feel it, or lose feeling?”

The Ponthir House Inn has been supported with expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Charles’s “Pub is the Hub” initiative.

Launched in 2001, the not-for-profit organisation offers independent specialist advice to publicans to help them provide viable local services at the heart of their community.

The Prince of Wales tries some Butty Bach (a Welsh term meaning ‘little friend’) ale during a visit to Ponthir House Inn (Ben Birchall/PA)

As he crouched to roll his ball towards the jack, the prince giggled and said: “Do I have to get right down to do this?

“That’s a test one!” he said as the ball rolled slowly.

“Oh, you can chuck it up in the air!

“There you go, I knew I shouldn’t have had the Butty Bach.”