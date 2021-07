Praise for Charles’ penalty-taking skills as he passes spot test

The Prince of Wales has revealed that, if England are in need of a penalty taker during their Euro 2020 football final, he has the skills for the job.

As the country gears up for the national team’s momentous match against Italy on Sunday, Charles coolly hit the back of the net.

The heir to the throne showed off his ball control when he chatted to football coach Zoe Denman-Ellis, founder of Lundby Juniors, a football academy for girls and young women, during a visit to the Cardiff base of The Prince’s Trust.

With sporting equipment at his feet, including a small net and a ball, the young entrepreneur offered Charles the chance to take a shot.

The Prince of Wales finds the target (Matthew Horwood/PA)

After meeting the prince at the open-air event, the coach, based in South Wales, said: “He used the inside of his foot and picked his spot and went for it.

“Good technique, he doesn’t need any coaching from me.”

Charles is on the final leg of a week-long tour of Wales with the Duchess of Cornwall and, during a visit to St David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire on Thursday, he admitted he could barely watch England’s tense semi-final win against Denmark.