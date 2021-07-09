Labour poised for victory in Dublin Bay South by-election

Labour’s Ivana Bacik looks set to win the Dublin Bay South by-election as tallies show she has secured the most first preference votes.

The count got under way at 9am on Friday, and within a few hours Ms Bacik was pulling ahead of her biggest rival, Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan.

Labour members expressed hopes of victory, with many saying she is in a strong position to win.

We only have a tally but looks like we will have an Ivana Bacik TD ?? Ivana- who she is, her values-are the best of us. Today is a very good day. pic.twitter.com/D5xEdju7O7 — Rebecca Moynihan (@RebeccaMoy) July 9, 2021

Polling in the contest to replace Fine Gael TD and former minister Eoghan Murphy closed at 10.30pm on Thursday, with the count taking place at the RDS.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said he is “cautiously optimistic” that Ms Bacik will take a seat in the 33rd Dail.

She is expected at the count centre later on Friday afternoon with party leader Alan Kelly.

The result is expected later on Friday evening.

Labour candidate Ivana Bacik with her mother Rina at a polling station in Rathgar, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The proportional representation with a single transferrable vote system, referred to as PR-STV or simply PR, allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

If a voter’s first-choice candidate is eliminated, their vote is transferred to their next preferred candidate.

The idea is that it maximises a person’s vote, with fewer votes discarded than in the FPTP system.

Fine Gael candidate James Geoghegan canvassing in Rathgar with MEP Frances Fitzgerald (Niall Carson/PA)

By around 9pm, the average voter turnout had reached 40%, compared with 34% at 8pm and 24% in the early evening, according to figures from RTE.

That is on a par with the last by-elections in 2019, when four contests saw turnouts of between 25% and 35%.

But it remains well below the 2020 general election, when turnout was 62.9%​ nationally, and 52% in Dublin Bay South.

Thursday’s vote was Ireland’s first electoral contest since the coronavirus pandemic began, but it remains to be seen if that affected turnout.

Sinn Fein candidate Lynn Boylan (Cate McCurry/PA)

Hand sanitiser was available at all polling stations, while voters were asked to wear masks and observe social distancing rules when inside.

Polling hours were extended by 30 minutes to assist the extra arrangements, closing at 10.30pm instead of the traditional 10pm.

University College Dublin professor and anti-lockdown campaigner Dolores Cahill was prevented from entering the count centre after she refused to wear a face mask.

Independent candidate Dolores Cahill was refused entry to the count after refusing to wear a face covering (Brian Lawless/PA)

The outspoken critic of Covid-19 restrictions was joined by a few supporters, who also refused to wear face coverings as required under health regulations.

The academic, who is no longer lecturing at UCD, demanded the identity of the garda, who repeatedly told her his name and the station he is associated with.

She left a short time later.

Other candidates in the election include Deirdre Conroy, of Fianna Fail, while councillor Claire Byrne is running for the Green Party.

The Social Democrats are represented by Sarah Durcan, while the People Before Profit candidate is Brigid Purcell.

A Sinn Fein election worker puts up a poster of Dublin Bay South by-election candidate Lynn Boylan outside Leinster House (Niall Carson/PA)

Long considered a Fine Gael heartland, Dublin Bay South is home to the affluent suburbs of Terenure, Rathmines, Rathfarnham and Ballsbridge.