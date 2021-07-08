What the papers say – July 8

England’s historic 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark dominates the nation’s papers.

The Times leads the coverage of the thrilling extra-time victory with a picture of Harry Kane celebrating his winning goal under the headline “England make history”, as the Three Lions booked a ticket to their first final at a major tournament since 1966.

Metro and The Daily Express also focus in on England’s long wait between finals, while the Daily Mirror says Wednesday’s victory puts an end to “55 years of hurt”.

The i calls the win “fairytale football”.

The Daily Mail asks “Kane you believe it”, while The Sun calls the thrill of victory “probably the best feeling in the world”.

In a special souvenir edition of the Daily Star, the paper questions whether this is “the greatest dream ever”.

STAR: Is this the greatest dream ever

The Guardian juxtaposes its coverage of England’s win with a story on scientists expressing alarm over the “dangerous and premature” lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

Guardian front page, Thursday 8 July 2021 – England's dreaming: now final awaits for first time since '66

The Telegraph does similar, carrying a story on fully vaccinated passengers needing to pay for Covid tests on their return from amber list countries.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'The history boys'

And the Financial Times leads with the “landmark” £9 billion valuation of British fintech company Wise.