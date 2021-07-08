Sunak hints triple lock on pensions could be altered due to possible 8% hike

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has signalled that the triple lock on pensions could be broken amid concerns state pensions may rise by 8% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said concerns surrounding the large and costly rise are “completely legitimate” and that any decision will be fair for “pensioners and for taxpayers”.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted a rise of up to 8% from April next year, which could cost an extra £3 billion in Government spending.

Mr Sunak declined to rule out an alteration to the Conservative manifesto pledge to maintain the triple lock on pensions, instead only noting that it is policy at the moment.

“I think they are completely legitimate and fair concerns to raise.

“We want to make sure the decisions we make and the systems we have are fair, both for pensioners and for taxpayers.”

Mr Sunak said the Government must “wait for the actual numbers to be finalised”, which he said are currently “speculation”, before looking at the policy “properly at the appropriate time”.

The triple lock guarantees that the state pension increases in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

But unusually strong recent rises in earnings as a result of the pandemic mean the payout is expected to sharply increase.

This is as a result of artificially high earnings growth when comparing with a year ago when wages were depressed while many workers were furloughed.