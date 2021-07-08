Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,410 new cases in the seven days to July 4, the equivalent of 933.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 377.5 in the seven days to June 27.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the second highest rate, up from 445.9 to 833.2, with 639 new cases.

North East Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 367.9 to 767.7, with 1,225 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 377.5 to 933.9)

North East Lincolnshire (367.9 to 767.7)

Tamworth (445.9 to 833.2)

Sunderland (362.6 to 746.5)

Gateshead (392.0 to 745.8)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 27.