Nine in 10 adults in most of UK likely to have Covid-19 antibodies

Around nine in 10 adults in most parts of the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.

The estimates range from 87.2% in Northern Ireland to 89.8% in England and 91.8% in Wales.

In Scotland the estimate is lower and is closer to eight in 10 adults, or 84.7%.

Our latest data show the percentage of adults testing positive for #COVID19 antibodies has continued to increase across the UK in the week beginning 14 June 2021 https://t.co/MhgbwwbGrX pic.twitter.com/QOh5nGTC9u — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 7, 2021

The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.

The latest estimates are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning June 14.

The estimates are for people in private households and do not include settings such as hospitals and care homes.

(PA Graphics)

For Scotland the estimate is up month on month from 71.8% to 84.7%, and for Northern Ireland it is up from 80.0% to 87.2%.

The ONS said there is a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies but “the detection of antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination”.

Once infected or vaccinated, the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known.

It is also not yet known how having detectable antibodies, now or at some time in the past, affects the chance of getting Covid-19 again.

The estimated percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies has continued to increase across all regions of England.

For the week beginning June 14, the estimates range from 86.6% in south-west England to 89.4% in north-west England.

In England, antibody positivity rose for most ages, a trend also seen in Wales, Northern Ireland, and for over-30s in Scotland https://t.co/kKMzdx76Gu pic.twitter.com/z8NFkfPwSg — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 7, 2021

Across England as a whole, the highest percentage of adults testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies were estimated to be the age groups 60 to 64, 70 to 74 and 75 to 79 (all 96.8%).

The lowest percentage was for 16 to 24-year-olds (59.7%).

In Wales, the highest proportion of adults likely to have tested positive for antibodies was the 70 to 74 age group (98.2%), while in Scotland the highest percentage was for people aged 65 to 69 (96.8%).