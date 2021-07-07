Mother fears her daughters’ murderer will become ‘killing machine’ in jail

The mother of two women who were stabbed by a teenager trying to make a pact with a demon has warned the murderer will be “a killing machine” by the time he is released from prison.

Mina Smallman, whose daughters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north London, last June, spoke out following the conviction of their killer at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Jurors were not told that murderer Danyal Hussein, 19, had previously come to the attention of police aged just 15 over fears he was vulnerable to radicalisation and violent extremism.

Danyal Hussein, 19, murdered sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The saddest thing is, if this young man does have this tendency, when he goes into prison he is going to be even more radicalised.

“He is a killer now, he’ll be a killing machine by the time he comes out.”

Hussein had been on a de-radicalisation programme between October 2017 and May 2018 after being referred to the Prevent scheme by his school.

Following his arrest, police found Hussein had communicated with others about demons and love potions, and carried out online research about the far-right and Norse mythology.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in a park last June (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mrs Smallman said law enforcement should be allowed access to all communication devices belonging to those suspected of extremism.

She told the BBC: “Once they have proven that they are not working within the right systems, they’re not in a good place, we need to be able to gain access to that information.”