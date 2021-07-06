What measures are included in the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill?

The Government has vowed to reform the UK’s asylum system and has put forward a range of measures to be debated by MPs and peers.

The proposed legislation, under the Nationality and Borders Bill, was laid in Parliament on Tuesday and includes plans to try to tackle migrant Channel crossings and change the way asylum claims could be processed.

The measures include:

– Making it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission, with the maximum sentence for those entering the country unlawfully rising from six months’ imprisonment to four years.

– Introducing life sentences for convicted people smugglers, up from the current maximum of 14 years.

– Provisions for the UK to be able to send asylum seekers to a “safe third country” and to submit claims at a “designated place” determined by the Secretary of State – which officials believe provides the option of offshore processing centres to be set up overseas at a later date if required.

According to the papers setting out the legislation, a designated place in the UK could be an “intake unit”, removal centre, or port but also includes any other place asylum seekers have been directed to by the Government, a place where there is someone “authorised” to accept the claim on behalf of the state or any “such other place, or a place of such other description, as the Secretary of State may by regulations designate”.

– Powers for Border Force to intervene at sea to tackle people smugglers and turn migrant boats away from the UK but they would need the agreement of other states, such as France, to drive them back into foreign waters, according to the Bill.

The legislation would give immigration or enforcement officers specific “maritime powers” over ships and other boats or vessels in “United Kingdom waters, foreign waters or international waters” to “prevent, detect, investigate or prosecute offences”, the document said. They could be given the power to “stop, board, divert and detain”, including requiring the ship to “leave United Kingdom waters”.

– Stepping up efforts to remove “those who enter the UK illegally having travelled through a safe country in which they could and should have claimed asylum”. Only if removal is not possible “will those found to be in need of protection who have entered illegally receive a new temporary protection status rather than an automatic right to settle”.