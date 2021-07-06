Weekly care home resident Covid deaths at lowest level since pandemic began

The number of weekly registered deaths of care home residents involving coronavirus has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began, figures show.

The deaths of 10 care home residents involving Covid-19 were registered in the week to June 25 in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It takes the total number of care home resident deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales to 42,556.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

It came as 99 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending June 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – down by 3% on the previous week.

It is the fourth time in the most recent five weeks that the total has been below 100.