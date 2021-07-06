Motorist deliberately drove car over woman after minor crash, court told

A motorist crushed a woman under his car after a minor collision, a court has heard.

Robert Barrow, 55, is on trial over the death of 49-year-old Tahereh Pirali-Dashti during a confrontation on the North Circular in north London on January 20 last year.

The victim and her husband, Asghar Moradmand, were travelling towards Brent Cross when their Honda Civic made contact with Barrow’s Volkswagen Touareg.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer told jurors that whoever was at fault over the collision paled into insignificance compared to what happened next.

She said the defendant “lost his temper” and punched Mr Moradmand in the face.

Ms Heer said: “Then, as she lay there helpless, he drove over her causing severe crushing injuries from which she later died.”

The victim’s husband had been shouting for Barrow to stop as he drove forward, the Old Bailey heard.

Ms Heer said: “Because of the slow speed at which he was travelling, having knocked her to the ground, the defendant had to rev his vehicle in order to get over the deceased’s body.”

The jury was shown dashcam footage capturing the moment Mrs Pirali-Dashti disappeared beneath the car which was then driven off.

Ms Heer said: “This evidence demonstrates that the defendant’s actions can only have been deliberate.”