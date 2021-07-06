Glasgow city centre gets US makeover ahead of Indiana Jones 5 filming

Glasgow city centre has been turned into a mini America ahead of filming for the new Indiana Jones movie.
Hollywood star Harrison Ford, 78, will once again star as the famous adventurer in the fifth instalment of the franchise.
Other stars reportedly appearing in the film are Danish Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Ford first portrayed the globe-trotting archaeologist in the 1981 film Raiders Of The Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.
Glasgow also hosted shooting of parts of World War Z, a 2013 zombie movie starring Brad Pitt.