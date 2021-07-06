Glasgow city centre gets US makeover ahead of Indiana Jones 5 filming

Glasgow city centre has been turned into a mini America ahead of filming for the new Indiana Jones movie.

Bunting in St Vincent Street (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hollywood star Harrison Ford, 78, will once again star as the famous adventurer in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

The set for the fifth Indiana Jones movie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Other stars reportedly appearing in the film are Danish Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford first portrayed the globe-trotting archaeologist in the 1981 film Raiders Of The Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Parts of the city centre have undergone an American transformation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow also hosted shooting of parts of World War Z, a 2013 zombie movie starring Brad Pitt.

