Camilla becomes patron of horse charity supporting military mental health

HorseBack UK runs courses for former and serving members of the armed forces suffering from both physical and mental life-changing injuries.

The Duchess of Cornwall has become patron of the charity HorseBack UK.

Camilla, a keen rider, understands how horses can help have a positive impact on wellbeing and recovery, the organisation said.

HorseBack UK provides help to those needing mental health support, and runs courses for former and serving members of the armed forces suffering from both physical and mental life-changing injuries.

Co-founder Emma Hutchison said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Duchess of Cornwall for accepting the invitation to become our patron.

“As a keen equestrian herself, HRH understands how horses can help have a positive impact on our wellbeing and recovery.”

HorseBack UK, which is based near Aboyne in the Scottish Highlands, has been running its military courses since 2009 to empower serving and former forces personnel.

Camilla with HorseBack UK co-founder Jock Hutchison
Camilla’s stepson, the Duke of Sussex, is known for his work supporting wounded, sick, and injured veterans and armed forces members through the Invictus Games.

HorseBack UK also runs schools development programmes for teenagers.

