Train companies will ‘support’ passengers voluntarily wearing masks

Train operators have pledged to “support” passengers who continue wearing face coverings if they become voluntary.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said “wearing a mask helps protect others”, but demand that any relaxation of the rules around their use indoors must apply to trains.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that face coverings will no longer be required from the final step of the Government’s road map out of lockdown, due to take place on July 19.

I struggle to see how Ministers can drop the requirement to wear masks on public transport without causing real problems for some people who are dependent on it. Those more vulnerable to infection or anxious about it will be put in a very unfair position. Rethink needed? — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) July 4, 2021

An RDG spokesman said: “Trains should be treated consistently with other indoor settings when it comes to the removal or ongoing use of restrictions.

“Travelling by train is low risk and carriages are well ventilated with air regularly refreshed either by air conditioning systems, or by doors and windows being opened, so any decision to leave public transport behind other parts of the economy would need to be based on the science.

“Of course, train companies will continue with extra cleaning and better information about how busy services are, and given that wearing a mask helps protect others, we would also support people who wished to continue wearing one in future if it becomes voluntary.”

Even if the Government eases the rule on face coverings on public transport, operators could make them a condition of carriage.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wrote on Twitter: “I struggle to see how ministers can drop the requirement to wear masks on public transport without causing real problems for some people who are dependent on it.

“Those more vulnerable to infection or anxious about it will be put in a very unfair position. Rethink needed?”

A spokeswoman for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “On the continuing wearing of face masks, it is important that we continue to follow the science around the extent to which they limit transmission on transport and in busy indoor spaces.

“Evidence shows that the wearing of face masks gives many Londoners the confidence that they can travel safely on public transport.

“People feeling confident they can travel on our Tubes, buses and trains as they get busier will be a vital part of encouraging more people into central London as restrictions are lifted further, and it is something that we will continue to look at closely.”

Trade union Unite, which represents tens of thousands of public transport workers, called for face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport.

The union’s national officer for passenger transport Bobby Morton said: “To end the requirement to wear masks on public transport would be an act of gross negligence by the Government.

“Rates of infection are continuing to increase and not only does mask-wearing reduce transmissions, it helps provide reassurance to drivers and to passengers who are nervous about using public transport.

“The idea of personal responsibility and hoping that people will wear masks is absolutely ridiculous.”

"It is absolutely staggering that the government has pronounced that we must now 'live with Covid', yet ministers have put zero support in place to support struggling businesses and workers through this next phase" – Unite AGS Steve Turner ⬇️https://t.co/zwKdlYsIE6 pic.twitter.com/P2OH2djPGK — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) July 5, 2021

Care minister Helen Whately was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if she would continue to wear a mask when commuting by train from her constituency of Faversham, Kent, to London.

She replied: “I think it’s the sort of environment where, if something’s crowded, I think I might.”

(PA Graphics)

“As I’ve said, there are downsides to masks as there are downsides to many of the restrictions.”

This comes after Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick was asked on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme whether he would “get rid” of his mask after July 19 if permitted to do so.

He responded: “I will. I don’t particularly want to wear a mask. I don’t think a lot of people enjoy doing it.”