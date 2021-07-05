PM: Requirement to wear face coverings on public transport will end

The requirements to wear a face covering on public transport in England is to be scrapped despite opposition to the move.
Boris Johnson announced that the legal requirement to wear face coverings will be removed when his road map out of lockdown reaches the final stage, which is expected to be on July 19.
A YouGov survey of 2,749 British adults indicated that 71% of the public want current rules to remain in place for longer.
Earlier, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham urged the Government to retain the requirement to wear a face covering in “locations where people don’t have a choice to go”, such as public transport and supermarkets.
Some organisations could still make face coverings a condition of carriage, but Mr Burnham said he would not do that on Manchester’s tram network, adding: “I just don’t think it would work”.
He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I just don’t see how we would be able to enforce it at our level.”
Trade union Unite, which represents tens of thousands of public transport workers, claimed it would be “an act of gross negligence by the Government” to end the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport in two weeks.
Government officials suggested people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus could travel on public transport at less busy times.