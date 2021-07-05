Parliament’s newest MP enters with a beaming smile and thumbs up

Kim Leadbeater entered Parliament with a beaming smile and a thumbs up as she took her seat in the House of Commons.

The new Labour MP was also hailed for her “bravery” following a bitter and divisive campaign in Batley and Spen.

Her narrow victory by just 323 votes was even more poignant given her sister, the murdered former MP Jo Cox, also represented the West Yorkshire constituency.

Ms Leadbeater was accompanied by party colleagues Shabana Mahmood and Dan Jarvis as she arrived in the chamber.

I am truly honoured that the people of #BatleyAndSpen have put their faith & trust in me. I am full of gratitude for everyone who voted for me & for the many people who played a part in such a positive campaign. This is a win for every single one of them & for unity over division pic.twitter.com/bjPq1hucFZ — Kim Leadbeater MP (@kimleadbeater) July 2, 2021

She opted to affirm her allegiance to the Queen during the brief swearing-in ceremony and then gave a thumbs-up to MPs on both sides of the chamber.

Ms Leadbeater then walked straight over to Sir Lindsay Hoyle without signing her name on the test roll – a parchment book which was originally intended to prove a new member’s loyalty to the Crown.

Speaker Sir Lindsay told her: “Don’t worry, we’ll have a chat in a minute.”

The pair then exchanged a few words before Ms Leadbeater exited the chamber.