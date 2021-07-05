Mother of man stabbed near Oxford Circus hails ‘heroic’ skateboarders

The mother of a man who died after being stabbed near London’s busy Oxford Circus has hailed two skateboarders as heroes for helping to restrain a suspect.

Stephen Dempsey, 60, was found with stab injuries outside the Microsoft store in Oxford Circus just before 8pm on July 1 and later died in hospital.

His mother Beryl Dempsey said his death had left her “shocked” and “lost for words”.

The two males who stepped in (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, she said: “I feel lost for words. I still feel so shocked and I keep expecting him to just walk back through the door.

“He looked after me and I depended on him for so much.

“I relied on him for everything and I miss him terribly.

“Your actions were heroic and I am grateful for your courage and bravery. Now I beg you to come forward and help police with their inquiries.”

The Metropolitan Police are trying to trace the skateboarders as they did not stay at the scene to speak with officers and their details are not known.

Their role came to light after CCTV and other video footage of the incident and its aftermath was reviewed, according to a police spokesman.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who is leading the investigation, said the men may be key witnesses.

She said they had shown “great courage”, adding: “I continue to stress that the actions of these men were entirely reasonable and are not in question.”

She stressed that police want to speak to them solely as witnesses and that by coming forward “they will significantly aid our investigation”.

Police have issued a photograph of the pair and urged them to call the incident room on 0208 785 8099.

Tedi Fanta, 25, of no fixed address, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with Mr Dempsey’s murder and possession of a knife.