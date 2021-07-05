Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Tamworth in the West Midlands has the highest rate, with 561 new cases in the seven days to July 1, the equivalent of 731.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 259.5 in the seven days to June 24.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the second highest rate, up from 409.2 to 712.0, with 2,156 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, up from 237.8 to 689.5, with 1,041 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Oxford (up from 144.3 to 626.4)

Tamworth (259.5 to 731.5)

South Tyneside (237.8 to 689.5)

Gateshead (274.7 to 629.5)

Sunderland (257.1 to 606.0)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 24.