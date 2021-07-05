Heathrow resumes using both runways

Heathrow Airport has resumed using both runways and announced it will reopen Terminal 3 next week.

The decision comes as the Government is expected to ease travel rules for people who have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The airport began only using one of its two runways for standard operations to cut costs when demand for travel collapsed in May last year.

Terminals 3 and 4 were also closed to regular passengers at around that time.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of the airport, said: “With passenger demand expected to increase when ministers permit fully vaccinated passengers to travel more freely, Heathrow is getting ready to welcome you back.

“We have recommenced two runway operations, and will reopen Terminal 3 from July 15 when all services from Virgin Atlantic and Delta will resume in T3.