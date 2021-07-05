Charles takes trip down memory lane to Iceland’s HQ

The Prince of Wales took a trip down memory lane and visited a high street retailer known for its frozen goods.

Charles began a week-long tour of Wales by visiting the headquarters of Iceland in Deeside, Flintshire and dropping into the cold store – a facility he opened 34 years ago.

He was joined by Iceland’s co-founder and executive chairman Sir Malcolm Walker, who established the first store in 1970 in Oswestry, Shropshire with Peter Hinchcliffe, a fellow Woolworths trainee manager.

Charles is given a tour by Iceland managing director Richard Walker (centre) and his father, Iceland executive chairman, Sir Malcolm Walker (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The retailer recently opened its 1,000th store, in Newport, South Wales, and today employs 30,000 people.

During the visit Charles met staff in Iceland’s development kitchen responsible for creating new product ranges, and supply chain teams, who played a crucial role in ensuring stock reached shelves during the panic-buying spree last year, which saw a 30% increase in sales of frozen food.