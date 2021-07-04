E-scooter trial in London expanded to three new boroughs

A trial of e-scooters in London is set to be expanded to three more boroughs.

City of London, Southwark and some parts of Lambeth will start rolling out e-scooters from Monday, taking the total number available to rent in the capital to 1,200.

Around 600 e-scooters are currently available in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets and Canary Wharf.

Transport for London says it is in discussions with London Councils and other boroughs about further expansions in the coming months.

Lime has a year-long trial in partnership with TfL, which allows people to rent e-scooters via an app (Anthony Upton/PA)

“Extending the footprint of the trial to more areas will enable us to get a better understanding of the role e-scooters can play in switching car journeys to greener and more sustainable alternatives.

“Safety continues to be at the heart of our trial, with London’s more stringent safety standards also in place in the new large area.”

The City of London Corporation, the governing body of the Square Mile, was due to be a part of the initial rollout but pushed back its participation.

It did not disclose the reason, but the Evening Standard newspaper reported that it was “apparently due to a delay in resolving administrative rather than safety concerns”.

The 12-month trial has been set up by Transport for London (TfL), London Councils – which represents the city’s local authorities – and operators Lime, Dott and Tier.

E-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

An e-scooter trial is currently underway in some parts of London, but private e-scooters can still only be legally used on private land. Private scooter owners can be prosecuted for riding on public land. More info from @TfL➡️https://t.co/3N2CFHbknk pic.twitter.com/K44fHAEKaS — Met Contact Centre (@MetCC) June 29, 2021

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police said they had seized 507 private e-scooters over seven days.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens said at the time: “Private use of e-scooters remains illegal on London roads.