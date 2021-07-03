Single bout of exercise may help protect against bone cancer, study suggests

Taking exercise may help protect against bone cancer and other bone-related illnesses such as osteoporosis, research suggests.

UK scientists have found that a single bout of exercise triggers biological mechanisms in bone cells which may help halt the spread of cancer to the bones.

Based on the findings, published in the journal Nature Regenerative Medicine, the researchers say their work could help in exploring therapeutic benefits of exercise for cancer patients.

But they added further research is needed on the type of exercise – whether impact-based or other forms physical activity – that might activate the processes in the cells.

For the study, the researchers put human bone cells in a device known as a bioreactor to mimic the mechanical load that human cells experience during exercise.

The found the bone cells triggered events in the body linked to cancer – including the activation of a gene called P53, which helps suppresses tumours.

The team also discovered “exercised” bone cells released proteins associated with ossification, the natural process of bone formation.

Even one bout of exercise can help halt the spread of cancer to the bones (Ben Birchall/PA)

The same process could also contribute to the maintenance of bone mass and therefore limit the progression of osteoporosis, the team added.

Lead researcher, Dr Livia Santos, an expert in musculoskeletal biology in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “The signalling pathways and biological processes we observed in this process in response to exercise were significant.”

She added: “Our findings are important from a clinical perspective because they will help to inform regenerative rehabilitation protocols for patients with bone conditions or metastatic cancer.

“From a motivational standpoint we hope that a better understanding of the therapeutic benefits of exercise might motivate more patients to engage in such physical activities.

“This is a new area of study, our work was a cell-based model replicating the mechanical load experienced by someone exercising.