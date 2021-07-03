Non-binary England fan praises Jordan Henderson after ‘really lovely’ support

Also, this is a really small and personal point but today was my first game at Wembley in full makeup and overtly queer (as opposed to just camp). Absolutely no issues from fans and some lovely chats.

Despite being absolutely petrified pre game, really proud of our fans ?️‍⚧️?️‍? pic.twitter.com/1TE7r6gqmy

