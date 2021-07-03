Landmarks lit up blue to pay tribute to healthcare staff on NHS’s birthday

Landmarks across England were lit up in blue on Saturday evening to thank NHS staff for their role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the health service’s 73rd birthday.

The Wembley arch, the Liver building in Liverpool, Salisbury Cathedral and vaccination centres across England were among more than 70 sites to join the tribute.

Football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges in different parts also followed suit.

The Penshaw Monument in Sunderland (NHS England/PA)

NHS chief people officer Prerana Issar attended a memorial service at the London Blossom Garden at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the event, she said: “Each of the colleagues who sadly died while caring for and protecting patients represents an irreplaceable gap in a family and a workplace.

“While this is a private event for families and some NHS colleagues, I encourage everyone to take a moment on Saturday to reflect and remember.”

The London Eye (NHS England/PA)