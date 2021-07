Starmer hails ‘victory of hope’ as Labour holds Batley and Spen

A jubilant Sir Keir Starmer has hailed a victory “against the odds” after Labour hung on to win in the bruising Batley and Spen by-election.

Kim Leadbeater squeezed home by just 323 votes after a bitter and divisive campaign that many had predicted the party would lose.

The result came as a huge relief to the beleaguered Labour leader after the party’s damaging loss in the Hartlepool by-election in May.

Speaking to reporters he acknowledged the Labour vote had been split by the campaign of left winger George Galloway who targeted the constituency’s Muslim voters in an attempt to topple his leadership.

However he suggested that they had been saved by former Tory voters who rejected the “divisive” politics of the Workers Party leader.

Meanwhile the Conservatives, who came within an ace of taking the seat in another sensational by-election result, admitted their campaign had been hit in the final days by the Matt Hancock affair.

Kim Leadbeater celebrates as the result is announced (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Leadbeater secured the seat, which Labour held at the 2019 general election with a 3,525 majority, with 13,296 votes, narrowly beating Conservative Ryan Stephenson on 12,973 with Mr Galloway third with 8,264.

Appearing alongside Ms Leadbeater in front of cheering supporters, Sir Keir, who could have seen his leadership threatened if they had lost, declared: “Labour is back. Labour is coming home”.

He said the result represented a “victory of hope over division” in a campaign “poisoned” by lies, harassment and intimidation.

While Mr Galloway had taken votes from Labour, Sir Keir said the Tories had paid the price for failing to criticise his tactics.

Fantastic result for the brilliant and brave @KimLeadbeater. Kim ran a positive campaign of hope, in the face of division. She will be an outstanding Labour MP for Batley and Spen. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 2, 2021

“We won this election against the odds,” he said.

“The Tories thought they could sit back, say nothing about harassment and they were wrong about that.

“Kim has won this because Tories in Batley and Spen, former Tory voters, voted for her.

“The left vote, the Labour vote, was split but we won.”

“If I can be half the MP Jo was I know I will do her proud and I will do my family proud,” she said.

(PA Graphics)

At the final weekend, Labour activists said they were pelted with eggs and kicked in the head, while police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack on canvassers.

Ms Leadbeater was also confronted by a man who challenged her over the situation in Kashmir and her stance on LGBT education in schools amid what he said were concerns from Muslim parents.

Mr Galloway said he would take legal action to get the result set aside, claiming his election effort had been damaged by a “false statement” that he had laughed while Ms Leadbeater was abused on the campaign trail.

For the Conservatives, party co-chairwoman Amanda Milling said the result was “disappointing” but insisted it is not a “great win” for Labour.

“It was a very, very close result.

“Governing parties don’t gain by-elections and actually taking it to such a small number of votes is in itself a tremendous result,” she told Sky News.

She acknowledged that the disclosures about Matt Hancock had hurt them in the final days of the campaign.

“It was something that came up on the doorstep, I have to be honest about that.