Queen hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle

The Queen has hosted Angela Merkel at her Windsor Castle home as the politician made her final visit to the UK as German Chancellor.

After a day of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers, Mrs Merkel sat down for a meeting with the Queen.

Just a few hours earlier, the informally dressed Queen had joined visitors at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and she clearly enjoyed herself watching horses and ponies being put through their paces.

The Queen receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Steve Parsons/PA)

The head of state and the German Chancellor posed for a picture before their audience began at the Queen’s Berkshire home.

The pair met only a few weeks ago when the UK hosted G7 leaders in Cornwall and the Queen led her family at a reception for the foreign guests at the Eden Project.

The Queen and Angela Merkel have met a number of times (Jack Hill/The Times)

The Windsor Castle meeting comes days after England defeated Germany 2-0 to in Euro 2020, crushing their old rivals’ dreams.