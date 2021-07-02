Prosecutors to seek retrial of Pc accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson

Prosecutors have decided to seek a retrial of a police officer accused of assaulting ex-Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the move a week after a jury at Birmingham Crown Court failed to reach a verdict on 31-year-old West Mercia Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith.

Prosecutors allege Pc Bettley-Smith used unreasonable force in striking Mr Atkinson with a baton after he had been tasered by another officer near his childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016.

A tribute to Dalian Atkinson at Villa Park after the ex-footballer’s death in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of Special Crime at the CPS, said it had informed the court that the Crown will seek a retrial of Pc Bettley-Smith on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ms Ainslie said: “We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active and that Ms Bettley-Smith has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”