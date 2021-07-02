Duchess of Cambridge to serve during visit to Wimbledon cooks

The Duchess of Cambridge will get an opportunity to hone her serving skills at Wimbledon during a visit to cooks at the All England Club, as well as enjoying a spot of tennis.

Kate, who is a patron of the All England Club (AELTC), arrived on Friday dressed in a dark blue and white spotted skirt and a white top and watched a match on the outer courts.

The duchess was joined by Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and former British tennis player Tim Henman, and was pictured in a flowery face mask.

Kate is due to visit one of the kitchens inside the grounds which has been used to prepare and distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit comes after the duchess was pictured alongside her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their son Prince George in the historic football game on Tuesday, in which England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros.