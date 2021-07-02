Celebrities come together to back new Covid-19 vaccine campaign

Celebrities including actor Jim Broadbent and comedian David Walliams have come together to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jab.

They are starring in a new film campaign set to the tune The Rhythm Of Life from the 1966 musical Sweet Charity.

The song is being used with the permission of the estate of Cy Coleman, who wrote it with Dorothy Fields.

Singer Nicola Roberts is starring in the campaign (Standalone Pictures/DHSC/PA)

In between the dancing, Butterfield calls on viewers to “get that vaccine”, while Warrington says “I’ve had mine” and Broadbent adds: “Just get that vaccine.”

Broadbent added: “The film gave us the chance to show our appreciation and celebration for the vaccine rollout in the best way we know how.

“Thank you to the millions who have already received their vaccinations and please ‘just get your vaccine’ to the rest.

“Vaccines are helping us get back to everything we love and every industry – including the arts – couldn’t be more grateful to each and every person for getting their vaccine.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was fantastic to see “some of our most beloved stars in entertainment back the vital vaccination rollout”.