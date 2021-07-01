Suspected migrants found ‘struggling to breathe’ in back of lorry

Twelve people have been found in the back of a lorry on the M25 after police received phone calls saying occupants were on board and struggling to breathe.

Emergency services were called to the motorway near Chertsey after receiving reports of a concern for safety just after 11am on Thursday.

Surrey Police told the PA news agency: “Officers were given a very limited description of a lorry, and were told that people on board were struggling to breathe. This resulted in police needing to stop a number of lorries quickly to try and identify the one involved.

“Eleven men and one woman, believed to be clandestine migrants, were found in the back of the lorry.

“They have been checked by paramedics at the roadside and taken into police custody. Immigration services will be dealing with the matter.

“Two lanes of the motorway were closed whilst officers attended the incident, but have since been reopened.”

Eleven men and one woman were found in the lorry (Marc Ward/PA)

No arrests have been made.