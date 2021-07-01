Queen remarks on need to ‘change the way we do things’ in climate discussion

The Queen has said “we are going to have to change the way we do things”, as she spoke with climate experts in Edinburgh.

The monarch and the Princess Royal visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) on Thursday to learn about its work.

It was the Queen’s final engagement as part of the traditional Royal Week visit to Scotland.

The Queen and Princess Royal are shown a wave energy converter model at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Queen was speaking with experts from Climate XChange when she could be heard commenting about the impact of tackling the global issue.

She said: “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end.”

Anne Marte Bergeseng, knowledge exchange manager at the organisation, told the PA news agency her discussion with the monarch covered “everything, essentially” about a greener future and what that means for our way of living.

Members of the Children’s Parliament present the Queen with some trees (Jane Barlow/PA)

The children presented the monarch with two rowan trees that will be planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a UK-wide tree planting initiative to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen finished the event by unveiling a plaque for the institute and listening to a speech from university principal Peter Mathieson.

He spoke about the challenges faced by the workforce during the pandemic and what it may mean for the future.

After the presentation, the Queen said: “It’s very unnatural for us, obviously we’re going to have to change our lives a bit.

The Queen wore a jade green Angela Kelly outfit for the occasion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dave Reay, ECCI executive director, described the royal visit as “amazing”.

He told PA: “It’s a massive honour to have Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness come to visit the ECCI and be so interested in all the different actions we have been taking.

“It was a lovely event.”

The tour coincided with the announcement of the Edinburgh Earth Initiative (EEI), a project aiming to boost global leadership on the adaption to and mitigation of climate change.