Queen beams while watching Royal Windsor Horse Show for first time since 2019

The Queen had a wide smile on her face as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show for the first time since 2019.

Wearing teal-coloured clothing, a necklace and round sunglasses, while clutching a black handbag, the monarch beamed on the first day of the annual show-jumping competition in Berkshire on Thursday.

The monarch wore teal-coloured clothing to the event on Thursday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Last year the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it was the first time the Queen appeared in-person in two years.

She could be seen looking relaxed while watching from a wooden structure (Steve Parsons/PA)

It came as Harry unveiled a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, alongside his brother the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

It is the first time she has attended in person since 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA)