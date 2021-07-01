Queen beams while watching Royal Windsor Horse Show for first time since 2019

The monarch, 95, wore teal-coloured clothing, a necklace and round sunglasses on the first day of the competition.

The Queen had a wide smile on her face as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show for the first time since 2019.

Wearing teal-coloured clothing, a necklace and round sunglasses, while clutching a black handbag, the monarch beamed on the first day of the annual show-jumping competition in Berkshire on Thursday.

Last year the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it was the first time the Queen appeared in-person in two years.

It came as Harry unveiled a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, alongside his brother the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

Speaking about climate change, she could be heard saying “it does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end”.

