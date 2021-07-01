Public set for first look at Diana statue

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex unveiled the monument in Kensington Palace Gardens on Thursday.

The public will be able to get their first glimpse of the new statue of Diana, Princess of Wales in Kensington Palace Gardens from Friday.

The bronze likeness of Diana was unveiled by her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, on Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday.

During a brief ceremony, with Diana’s siblings watching, William and Harry pulled away a green cloth covering the statue which will remind visitors to her former home of Kensington Palace about its most famous resident.

The figure of the princess is surrounded by three children and depicts Diana, with short cropped hair, in the later years of her life.

Diana’s 60th birthday
William and Harry unveil the statue (Dominic Lipinski/PA Images)

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley’s artwork was erected in the palace’s Sunken Garden, one of the places Diana loved most at the palace.

The Sunken Garden has been redesigned during the past two years and features more than 4,000 individual flowers, including forget-me-nots which were adored by the princess.

