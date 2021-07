Proud William and Harry shrug off falling-out to welcome guests at statue event

The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales unveiled a fitting tribute to their mother – cast in bronze and a symbol of her compassion and hope.

At the ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex turned back the years and were an engaging duo with William leading the way and Harry making guests laugh.

In the grounds of the palace where they grew up the mood was light and celebratory, with the proud brothers pointing out changes to the Sunken Garden where the statue of their mother was erected, looking back at her former home and surrounded by three children.

William and Harry with the statue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Diana’s siblings – Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes – were among the handful of guests and the brothers reserved the warmest welcome for family.

Harry and William greet Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The brothers had friendly handshakes for the members of the statue committee who got the project going and found the private funds to see it completed.

The dukes were animated and lively, and if the number of guests had not been limited by Covid restrictions the event would probably have had a party atmosphere.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Applause followed and Diana’s sons stood back and admired the artwork, Harry with his hands on his hips, before they were joined by Lady Sarah who chatted to her nephews.