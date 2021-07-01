At least nine in 10 over-50s in most areas of England are fully vaccinated

At least nine in 10 people aged 50 and over in most local areas of England are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

The estimates range from 90.1% in Liverpool and Oldham to 99.5% in Stratford-on-Avon.

In total, 276 out of 314 local areas have at least 90% of people aged 50 and over likely to be fully vaccinated.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 38 local areas below the 90% threshold, 24 are in London.

These include the areas with the lowest proportion of people 50 and over estimated to have received both doses: Westminster (65.3%), the City of London (66.9%) and Camden (69.9%).

Overall, an estimated 93% of people in England aged 50 and over are now fully vaccinated.

The estimate for those aged 80 and over is lower, at 91.9% – suggesting around one in 12 people in this age group are not fully vaccinated.

Among younger age groups, 89.2% of 50 to 59-year-olds in England are likely to have received both doses of vaccine, along with 53.7% of 40 to 49-year-olds.

The Government has said that by July 19 a second dose of vaccine will have been offered to everyone over 40 who received their first dose by mid-May.

(PA Graphics)