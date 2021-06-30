UK and EU agree truce in sausage war dispute over Northern Ireland

A deal has been reached to avoid a “sausage war” with the European Union over the shipment of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

A grace period allowing the continued supply of chilled meats across the Irish Sea has been extended until September 30.

“This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution, Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years.”

A potential prohibition on chilled meats is one result of Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

Warrenpoint Port (Liam McBurney/PA)