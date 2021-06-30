Judge rejects legal challenges to Northern Ireland Protocol

Legal challenges against the lawfulness of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol have been dismissed by a High Court judge in Belfast.

Mr Justice Colton rejected arguments that the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements breached the terms of the 1800 Acts of Union and the 1998 legislation that underpins the Good Friday Peace Agreement.

In a lengthy judgment, the judge agreed with the applicants’ contention that the Brexit Withdrawal Act, in which the Protocol is enshrined, conflicted with the 1800 Acts of Union.

But he ruled that both were constitutional legislation and said that the Withdrawal Act, which was expressly agreed by Parliament, effectively overrode the provisions of the 200-year old law.

John Larkin QC argued in the High Court last month that the NI Protocol breaches the Acts of Union and the Good Friday Agreement (Paul Faith/PA)

He ruled the Protocol did not breach articles 1 and 42 of the Act.

The judge also refused the judicial review ground that Northern Ireland citizens’ human rights are being breached by being unable to influence the EU laws that apply in the region, by not being able to elect MEPs to the European Parliament.

He also rejected the argument that the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol breach EU law.

For the Government, Tony McGleenan QC told the High Court that the NI Protocol was an ‘orthodox application of Parliamentary sovereignty’ (Paul Faith/PA)

An adjoined case was taken by Belfast pastor Clifford Peebles.