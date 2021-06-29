Weekly coronavirus deaths registered in Wales drop to zero for first time

Wales registered 0 #COVID19 deaths in the week ending 18 June 2021, the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths involving #COVID19 increased in five out of nine English regions, with no change in the remaining regions https://t.co/9KAD3K00IO pic.twitter.com/itAwn3n8wz

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 29, 2021