Queen presented with keys of Stirling Castle during visit to reopen museum

The Queen has officially reopened the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum during a visit to Stirling Castle.

As the longest-serving patron of the regiment, she was invited to unveil a plaque to commemorate the museum reopening after a three-year renovation.

The Queen was also presented with the keys to Stirling Castle before being taken on a tour to see some of the 5,000 military artefacts and documents on display in the museum located in one of the oldest parts of the castle.

The Queen views exhibits in the new Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen is also Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

She was welcomed to the castle by almost 100 veterans of the Highlanders who had gathered for the event from across Scotland and England.

The key to Stirling Castle is held ahead of the Queen’s arrival (Andrew Milligan/PA)

During her tour, the Queen remarked that it was “very lovely to see all these pieces back together”, adding that the new museum was “very, very interesting”.